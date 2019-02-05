Home
Sharon Hardesty
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sharon D. Hardesty Obituary
Sharon D. Hardesty, 66

BARRINGTON, NH - Sharon D. Hardesty 66, of Greenhill Rd. died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her sons home surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 16, 1953 in Lowell, MA she is the daughter of the late Willis and Cecile (Pare) Lavallee.

Sharon has lived in Barrington for the past 8 years after moving from Fairbury, NB. She was self employed as a hairdresser having owned Sharon's Shear Designs Salon, more recently she worked for Harmony Home in Durham, NH as an LPN. Sharon was very fond of her 6 grandchildren, devoting her time to caring for them and her 2 sons. She also enjoyed painting and doing crafts and of course she still cut hair.

Members of her family include her two sons; Timothy Malette and his significant other Danielle Sewell of Barrington and Charles Malette and his wife Jennifer of South Berwick ME, her 6 grandchildren; Briana, Christina, Jeremy, Tristan, Sophia and Sebastian, her brothers; Victor, David and Roy Lavallee, her sisters; Ann Lavallee and Joan Krawczyk. She is predeceased by her husband, Marty Hardesty in 2010.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wentworth Home in Dover.

Memorial visiting hours will be held Saturday, February 9 from 11am to 1pm in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester NH 03867.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
