Sharon Elaine Hill
of Pepperell, MA; 70
It is with deep heartache and sadness that we announce that Sharon Elaine Hill, 70, of Pepperell, Massachusetts died Tuesday, July 30th, in her home at 50 Main Street in a tragic fire.
Our Mom, Grammy, and wife, Sharon was best known for her infectious laugh, crazy curly hair, quick wit, giving nature, and her unstoppable energy. She loved shopping, music and movies, her Cat Rosie (who had an attitude that mirrored hers) and a fierce love for her mother Rita, her husband Bob, and children, especially her own.
She was known around town by her 'NICKYG' vanity plate that she displayed proudly in memory of her youngest child, Nicholas Wayne whom she had lost to cancer in 1990. In memory of him, Sharon also donated to St. Jude's Hospital whenever she could. She will be laid to rest beside him, so that the two may be finally reunited. She was the owner of Close Encounters of the Small Kind Daycare located at her home, an accomplishment she was extremely proud of.
Sharon was born to Rita Lynn Blood and Edward Wagner on January 9th, 1949.
She is survived by her children, Alexander Lee Granberg of Albany NY, Tania Lynn Stone of Milford NH, Angela Nicole Hackney and husband Billy Hackney of Townsend MA, and was pre-deceased by son Nicholas Wayne of Groton, MA; her grandchildren, Cally Lilly Stone, William Nicholas Hackney, and Blake Nicholas Wayne Stone; along with brother Harold Lynn and sister-in-law Elaine Lynn, and brother Glenn Lynn of NH. We could not forget to mention best friend Julie Livadas of Pepperell, MA.
She also leaves behind doting husband, Robert F. Hill, US Army Sergeant First Class, Retired. Sharon had been paralyzed on her left side due to a prior stroke and Bob took care of her every day, making sure she remained in her home, and spoiled her with fresh flowers every week to look at in her vase.
Sharon will be so terribly missed by family, friends, and anyone she came in contact with. She entertained and delighted with her sense of humor and heart of gold.
The Hill family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the Pepperell Fire Department and all the Good Samaritans who have offered their assistance, love and support during this most difficult time.
HILL - Sharon Elaine, 70, of Pepperell. July 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace Parish worshipping at St. Joseph Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Saturday, August 10 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Groton Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, August 9 from 5 - 8 PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the GoFundMe set up for families displaced by the fire at https://www.gofundme.com/f/50-main-street-fire-fund or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019