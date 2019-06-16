|
Sharon (Hand) Knox, 62
Sharon (Hand) Knox, age 62, originally from Lowell, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 23rd, 2019. She was born to the late James and Estelle (LaFlamme) Hand on May 3, 1957. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1974 before going to work for Wang Laboratories in Lowell.
Sharon enjoyed many seasons on Winnisquam Lake in New Hampshire with her family, and more recently enjoyed spending time at the ocean. Sharon was dearly loved.
She is survived by her daughter Andrea (Lessard) Lamarre and son-in-law, Marc Lamarre and her three grandchildren. Her two sisters, Susan Hand of Lowell, Doreen O'Brien of Nashua, and her brother and wife James and Judy Hand of Georgia. Sharon also leaves behind three Aunts, one Uncle and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private memorial is planned. In lieu of sending flowers, expressions of sentiment can be sent in her memory to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019