longtime resident of Billerica, MA Sharon Louise (DeAngelis) Carew, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH. She was born in Woburn, November 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Michael and Jacqueline (Doherty) DeAngelis. Sharon lived in Billerica most of her life; she was a graduate of B.M.H.S. and enjoyed working for Meals on Wheels for the Billerica Senior Center. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Zachary Carew, her daughter, Rachael Carew, and her former husband, Kenneth Carew, all of Milford, NH. She also leaves her sister, Susan Wojtowicz and her husband, Francis, and her niece and nephew, Samantha and Jack Wojtowicz, all of Dracut. Carew of Billerica, April 27, 2019, Sharon Louise (DeAngelis) Carew, age 56. A memorial wake will be held Friday, May 3, in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019