Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Wake
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Carew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Louise Carew


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Louise Carew Obituary
longtime resident of Billerica, MA Sharon Louise (DeAngelis) Carew, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH. She was born in Woburn, November 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Michael and Jacqueline (Doherty) DeAngelis. Sharon lived in Billerica most of her life; she was a graduate of B.M.H.S. and enjoyed working for Meals on Wheels for the Billerica Senior Center. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Zachary Carew, her daughter, Rachael Carew, and her former husband, Kenneth Carew, all of Milford, NH. She also leaves her sister, Susan Wojtowicz and her husband, Francis, and her niece and nephew, Samantha and Jack Wojtowicz, all of Dracut. Carew of Billerica, April 27, 2019, Sharon Louise (DeAngelis) Carew, age 56. A memorial wake will be held Friday, May 3, in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited.

www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Sharon Louise Carew
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now