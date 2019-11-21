|
|
formerly of Westford, MA
Pocasset
Sharon M. Kearney, of Pocasset, formerly of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Francis (Frank) G. Kearney Jr.
Sharon grew up outside of Columbus, Ohio where she later attended The Ohio State University. She followed her passion andcareer in cosmetology which took her to Savannah, Georgia, where she met Frank. She later enjoyed her work as a gemologist until her retirement.
Sharonloved living on the Capeenjoyingsunset walks, her flower gardens in bloom, andcelebrating each day with cherished friends. She was a creative and passionate person whoappreciated "every moment" in life, as well asshell fishing at the beach,coffee with a friend and entertaining. Most of all, she delighted inbeing present with loving her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband Frank of 57 years, Sharon is survived by four children; Denise Kearney Sater and husband Terry of Milwaukee, WI, Francis G. Kearney III of Newburyport, MA, Michael C. Kearney and wife Kristina of Glastonbury, CT, Christopher T. Kearney and wife Amie of Boxford, MA; ten grandchildren, Lauren and Jacqueline Panos, Katherine Panos-Pavoloni, Frankie IV, Olivia and Molly Rose Kearney, Brianna Kearney, and Lillian, Nolan and Ethan Kearney.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and a remarkable grandmother known as "Meme". She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Kearney
A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home,74 Algonquin Ave., (Rte 151) Mashpee on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee on Monday November 25, 2019 at 11:00am.Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114 or Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC.org).
For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Sharon M. Kearney
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019