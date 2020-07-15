1/1
Sharon R. Johnson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chelmsford

Sharon R. (Hackney) Johnson, age 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Mark T. Johnson with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Sharon was born on March 9, 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota, and was a daughter of the late Roy G. and Lillian (Syverson) Hackney. In addition to her loving husband, Sharon leaves her two children: son Matt Johnson and his wife Addy Fulmer of Los Angeles, CA, and son Paul Johnson of New Orleans, LA. From her earliest days Sharon had a passion for music which she passed to her two sons. Matt is an accomplished drummer and Paul teaches music and plays trumpet, piano, and guitar. Her happiest times included attending Chelmsford High School band events, half time shows, the Disney field trip and Marblehead Little Theatre (MLT) shows. One of the MLT cast members said, "your mom was truly the sweetest woman. She came to every show and always came up to me saying the nicest, most generous things." Sharon was so proud of every accomplishment of her two sons and taped up their honor roll certificates all over the house.

LIVESTREAM FUNERAL SERVICE

Funeral Service will be LIVESTREAMED ONLY on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To access the livestream link please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. Please find the livestream link below Sharon's obituary text. Visiting hours have been omitted and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Sharon's name to Boston Children's Hospital, Planned Giving Office, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online guest book please visit the funeral home website above and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Sharon R. Johnson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved