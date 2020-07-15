Chelmsford
Sharon R. (Hackney) Johnson, age 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Mark T. Johnson with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Sharon was born on March 9, 1950 in Fargo, North Dakota, and was a daughter of the late Roy G. and Lillian (Syverson) Hackney. In addition to her loving husband, Sharon leaves her two children: son Matt Johnson and his wife Addy Fulmer of Los Angeles, CA, and son Paul Johnson of New Orleans, LA. From her earliest days Sharon had a passion for music which she passed to her two sons. Matt is an accomplished drummer and Paul teaches music and plays trumpet, piano, and guitar. Her happiest times included attending Chelmsford High School band events, half time shows, the Disney field trip and Marblehead Little Theatre (MLT) shows. One of the MLT cast members said, "your mom was truly the sweetest woman. She came to every show and always came up to me saying the nicest, most generous things." Sharon was so proud of every accomplishment of her two sons and taped up their honor roll certificates all over the house.
LIVESTREAM FUNERAL SERVICE
Funeral Service will be LIVESTREAMED ONLY on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. To access the livestream link please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
. Please find the livestream link below Sharon's obituary text. Visiting hours have been omitted and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Sharon's name to Boston Children's Hospital, Planned Giving Office, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.