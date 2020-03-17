Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Shauna Mai Lowe


1985 - 2020
Shauna Mai Lowe Obituary
Shauna Mai Lowe
formerly of Tyngsborough, MA; 34

Shauna Mai Lowe, 34, of Fort Myers, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born July 1, 1985 in Winchester, MA. She moved to Fort Myers from Tyngsborough, MA in 2012.

Shauna is survived by her mother, Sharon A. Brennan of Fort Myers; her son, Cameron Sherman of Boston and her siblings: Amy (Sissy) Lowe and Edward Lowe, both of Fort Myers.

Shauna was very much loved by her mom, brother, sister and son.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Shauna's name.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
