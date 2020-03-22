|
DRACUT
Sheila B. (Reilly) Getman, age 83, passed away at her home in Dracut, on Thursday, March 19, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of John Getman, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage.
Born in Weston, MA on April 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Delaronde) Reilly. Sheila was a graduate of Lowell High School and went on to pursue her passion which was real estate, She owned and operated Homes By Sheila and eventually joined "Century 21" and became Century 21-Homes By Sheila for many years before her retirement.
Sheila loved walking on the beach, listening to music, and dancing. She also loved doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, gardening, crafting, and baking for her dear friends and relatives. Above all else though, Sheila loved her family, and cherished every moment she got to spend with them.
Along with her dear husband, Sheila is survived by her children, Richard Fox and his wife Shari of San Antonio, TX, Kelly Fox and her partner Lawrence Tremblay of Nashua, NH, and David Mairs of San Francisco, CA; her grandson, Jonathan Stevens and his wife Nandi of Lowell, MA; her two step-sons, John Getman and his wife Theresa of New Hampshire, and Paul Getman and his wife Anna Maria of Methuen, MA, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Sheila was the sister of the late Charlotte "Roni" (Reilly) Lanier, Dennis Reilly, and John "Johnny" Reilly.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all services will be held private. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020