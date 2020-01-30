|
Sheila M. (Quirk) Bugler, 51, passed away at the Beth Israel Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the 12th child born to the late Margaret (Sherman) Quirk and John Raymond Quirk. Lifelong resident of Lowell recently residing at Hampton Beach NH where she truly enjoyed the peace and tranquility of the ocean. She graduated from Lowell High School, Middlesex Community College and Greater Lowell Vocational School as an LPN. She was extremely proud of her nursing career working with developmentally disabled, Alzheimer's and hospice patients. Over 100 of these patients died in her arms. Sheila became disabled from a rare neurological disease - reflex sympathetic dystrophy for which she suffered chronic pain over the past 17 years. Sheila is survived by the love of her life, her husband John Archie Bugler, who has committed his life to her. Her children, Michael Dumas, Olivia Mak, Christopher and Danielle Bugler and Ryan Bugler. The Smile of her life was her grandson Liam Bugler. Her siblings, the Honorable Joseph and Laurie Quirk, William and Barbara Quirk, Patricia and Frederick Jewett, Daniel and Mary Jo Quirk, Margaret Shapiro, Maureen and John Sullivan, Kathleen Padazis, Martha Quirk, Michael and Kathleen Quirk. Her sister-in-law Lisa Quirk, aunts, Donna Sherman and Marie Sherman, several nieces nephews and cousins. Her best treasured friend, Joseph Murphy and his family. She was predeceased by brothers John Quirk and Thomas Quirk. Sheila and her family would like to thank Dr. Pauline Tsirigotis and her assistant Shannon of Mill City Medical Group for their excellent care and concern.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:30 AM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the RSD Foundation,1910 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
