Sheila (Anderson) Whyte of Bonbeach, Victoria, Australia, formerly of Westford, MA born January 10, 1961, died on October 25, 2020.
Sheila was born in Lowell to the late Carl and Eileen Anderson. She was raised on the family Apple Farm (Anderson Fruit Farm) in Westford, MA. Sheila graduated from Westford Academy in 1979.
After graduating, Sheila forged her own career resulting in moves to California and ultimately, to Australia. Sheila returned to Westford on a number of occasions for family events and to rekindle her American spirit although Australia became her new home and is where she met the love of her life, Gordon (Gordy) Whyte.
Sheila was passionate about family and while she immediately had a beautiful extended family with her stepchildren, Scott, Jessica, and Rebecca, adding one more was part of God's plan. Their son Jamie was born in 2002.
Throughout her life, Sheila was involved in sports and sport clubs. She was Captain of her Field Hockey Team, an avid golfer and skier. In Australia, she continued her love of sports by partaking in many of the sports clubs there, most notably, the Bonbeach Footy Club. She remained an active participant throughout her life in Bonbeach. Sheila also worked at a local elementary school. Her love of children and their development was a paramount part of her personality. She gained so much joy in watching them grow and develop as if they were her own.
Sheila brought joy and happiness wherever she ventured. People were touched by her candor and genuine kindness. Sheila was loved by her family and her friends to the extent that words cannot express. She will be missed by all whom she touched.
In addition, to her husband, Gordon Whyte, she is survived by her son Jamie, her stepson, Scott and his wife Justine, her stepdaughters Jessica and Rebecca. She also leaves her grandchildren Sienna, Lachie, and Isabella.
In the USA, Sheila is survived by her siblings Colleen Lynam (Florida), Joan Anderson, Carl Anderson, and his wife Pamela (Florida), Janice Stack and her husband Robert (Orange) and Derek Anderson and his wife Amy of Westford. Sheila was predeceased by her parents Carl and Eileen and her brother David. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Sheila died after a valiant fight against cancer. Donations in Sheila's name can be made to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
or mailed to: American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Services for Sheila will be held on November 2nd at 11:00 am (AEDT) Australian Eastern Daylight time and live streamed on Sunday November 1st at 7:00 PM (EST) (US) through the Gateway Funeral Home link at https://ceremonystreaming.com.au/swhyte
The video of her services will be uploaded to the Funeral Home web page for anyone unable to attend the live stream. View the online memorial for Sheila (Anderson) Whyte