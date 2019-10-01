|
|
Former Billerica Teacher
Billerica
Shelley A. Biagiotti age 64, died unexpectedly Sunday at her home.
She was born in Lowell, May 2, 1955, a daughter of the late Roger Biagiotti Jr. and Lillian M. (Bevis) Biagiotti and lived in Billerica her entire life.
Shelley was employed for twenty-two years for the Billerica School Department as an Art Teacher and later as a Tutor.
Shelley was a fun-loving person. In her younger day she often played pranks on her family and friends. Although she was a bit mischievous, she dearly loved her family, close friends and all her past students. Shelley enjoyed interacting on social media whether chatting with people or playing word games with others. She loved watching reality music programs and Hallmark movies on television. Her most faithful companion was her cat, Pudgie. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her cousins, Deborah Biagiotti and Tom Babcock of Billerica, Linda Calabrese of Billerica, John and Kathy Biagiotti of Billerica, Dennis and Cindy Santolucito of Buxton, ME, Arthur Roderick of Somerville, David Perry of Tyngsborough and Joyce Bevis-Williams of Burlington.
She is also survived by many cousins and friends. She was the sister of the late Jayne Biagiotti and cousin of the late Anita Kane.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Police Relief Association, 6 Good St., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019