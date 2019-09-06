|
|
Shirley A. (Goldman) Martin
formerly of Lowell, MA
Shirley Martin passed peacefully on 9-4-2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born 7-15-1926. The youngest of three daughters to the late David and Bessie (Brown) Goldman. She was born and raised in Lowell, graduated from Lowell High School and attended Lowell Commercial College.
She was a member of Montefiore Synagogue and former member of Temple Beth El sisterhood and Jewish War Veterans.
She was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence W. Martin who passed away in March, 1978. She was predeceased by her sisters Edythe Benjamin and Esther Driscoll.
Family was the center of her life. She cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children Susan and David Levine of Chelmsford, MA, and Brad and Jennifer Martin of Kew Gardens Hills, NY; her adoring grandchildren Laura and Christian Boisvert of Dracut, MA, Wendy and Matthew Sussman of Burlington, MA, Steven and Elise Levine of Chelmsford, MA, and Tani, Avi and Shaya Martin of Kew Gardens Hills, NY. She was the "Great Bubbie" to Abigail Sussman, Eve Boisvert and Olivia Levine, and loved her many nieces and nephews.
A special note of gratitude is extended to Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Chelmsford, for the wonderful care and love provided by their staff to mom and our entire family during her years as a resident.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to: , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to Sunny Acres Activity Fund c/o Judy Saba, Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 254 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 6, 2019