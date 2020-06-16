Gail, Katie and Matt,
My Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Shirley, was a very special lady. May She Rest in Eternal Peace. My thoughts and prayers are for all of you, during this difficult time. Love,Maryjo
Beloved mother, grandmother; great grandmother, sister and aunt;
Shirley A. (McMahon) Mello, 86, of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Monday June 8, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
She was the loving wife of the late Leo Mello, Sr. who died in 1996.
Born on May 22, 1934 in Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Francis and the late Irene (Johnson) McMahon, she attended Lowell schools and Lowell High School.
For over 30 years, Shirley worked at Raytheon in South Lowell until her retirement as a tester in 1995.
Shirley loved puzzles and had many interests but her greatest joy was when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
She is survived by two daughters Gail A. Bruce of Pelham, NH and Donna M. Mulrenan and her husband James of Melrose; a son Leo Mello, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of North Chelmsford; four grandchildren Kathryn A. Ryan, Matthew L. Ryan, Kaleigh Doyle and her husband Patrick and Christopher Mulrenan and his wife Christa Carceo; a great granddaughter Leah Rose Doyle; two sisters Esther Peavey of Tewksbury and Irene Shaughnessy of Lowell; a brother Robert McMahon of Lowell; a sister-in-law Cindy McMahon of Dracut; many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was also the grandmother of the late Scott F. Silva and sister of the late Francis "Mac" McMahon, the late Beverly Flood, the late Rita Burk, the late George McMahon and the later Gerald McMahon.
Due to the Covid 19 state and federal restrictions a Private Graveside service was held for the family at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. A Memorial Funeral Mass for Shirley will be held at a later date when everyone may attend that will be announced. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the American Cancer Society of Greater Lowell, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.