LOWELL, MA
Shirley Ann (Arlin) McCarthy, 90, died peacefully, Friday, April 24th, at D'Youville Senior Care. She was the beloved wife of George Bernard McCarthy, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
Shirley was born on August 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Annie Mae (Buzzell) and Walter George Arlin.
Prior to her retirement, she worked many years as a Stitcher at the Boott Mills of Lowell. Additionally, she would help her husband with his catering business. She also was a Nursing Assistant at Christian Hill Nursing Home
Shirley was quite talented, and in her free time, enjoyed singing, particularly show tunes. She also travelled the country with her husband in their motor home.
Shirley is survived and will be deeply missed by her 4 children, Kathleen McCarthy of Alton Bay, NH, Karen Butler and her husband LaVaine, Brenda McCarthy, and George McCarthy Jr. and his wife Gizelia all of Lowell; 7 grandchildren, Richard Boisvert and his wife Christina, Kara Boisvert, Christopher Butler and his wife Jennifer all of Lowell, Jason Butler of New Hampshire, Kaileigh Lamontagne of West Virginia, Ryan Pimentel of South Carolina, and Melissa Pimentel of Derry, NH; and great-grandchild, Layla Pimentel. She also had many nieces and nephews who dearly loved her.
She was predeceased by her three sisters, Joan Benoit, Dolores Runyon, and Barbara Perry.
McCarthy
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Her burial will take place in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with a date to be announced by the family. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to the D'Youville Foundation for D'Youville Senior Care Special Care Unit Post Office Box 8828 Lowell, MA 01853. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020