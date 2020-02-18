|
Shirley Ann (Cushing) Shepard, 75 of Lowell, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, February 14th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Ralph Morris Shepard who passed away in 2012 after 60 years of marriage.
She was born on August 14th, 1944 in Concord, NH and raised her family in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Gardner) & the late Willard Cushing. She was survived by her beloved children, Shirley, Ralph, Robin, Cindy, Bobby, and David Shepard and their spouses. She is predeceased by her son, Billy Shepard and her grandson, Arthur Shepard. She leaves behind many grandkids, great- grandkids, and friends.
She has always had a passion for antique cars and has been a longtime member of the Dracut Road Runners. She took great pride in her car and enjoyed all the shows. Her family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice Services for there care and support.
ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2020, FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND COWORKERS ARE WELCOME TO SAY THEIR FINAL GOODBYE TO SHIRLEY BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:30-10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 A.M. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT EDSON CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: , MEMORIAL PROCESSING CENTER, 30 SPEEN STREET, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020