Shirley Anne Dunne


1934 - 2020
Shirley Anne Dunne Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Friend

Billerica

Shirley Anne (Darch) Dunne, age 85, died Tuesday at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Boston, November 6, 1934 a daughter of the late Phillip J. and Lucy M. (Robinson) Darch and was a longtime Billerica resident.

She is survived by two sons James Dunne and his wife JoEllen of Londonderry, NH and Phillip Dunne and his wife Tricia of Auburn, CA as well as her 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Thomas Dunne and Sandra Makowski. She was also sister to the late SMN Phillip Zane Darch, Ruth Darch, Aida Mae Darch, Doris Virginia Darch and Barbara Jean Darch.

DUNNE – Of Billerica, April 7, Shirley Anne (Darch) Dunne. A Graveside Service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
