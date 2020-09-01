Lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA
Shirley (Proulx) Desilets, 86, of No. Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
She was married to Paul with whom she celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Born Lowell, MA she was the daughter of Leo and Blanche (Prince) Proulx.
She retired from Frontier as an Executive Secretary. She previously worked at AVCO and Lowell Gas Company.
She was a graduate of Lowell Community College with an Associate degree in accounting.
She enjoyed music, travelling and knitting.
Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter Pamela Glastetter of King, NC, three granddaughters Kathleen Tournas and her fiancé Dean Reed, Rebecca Glastetter and Nikole Glastetter, and her great-grandson Cameron Reed.
Funeral services are private. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME