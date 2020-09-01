1/1
Shirley (Proulx) Desilets
Lifelong resident of Chelmsford, MA

Shirley (Proulx) Desilets, 86, of No. Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

She was married to Paul with whom she celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Born Lowell, MA she was the daughter of Leo and Blanche (Prince) Proulx.

She retired from Frontier as an Executive Secretary. She previously worked at AVCO and Lowell Gas Company.

She was a graduate of Lowell Community College with an Associate degree in accounting.

She enjoyed music, travelling and knitting.

Besides her husband she is survived by her daughter Pamela Glastetter of King, NC, three granddaughters Kathleen Tournas and her fiancé Dean Reed, Rebecca Glastetter and Nikole Glastetter, and her great-grandson Cameron Reed.

Desilets

Shirley (Proulx) of No. Chelmsford, MA died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral services are private. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
