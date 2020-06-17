Shirley Edna (Brown) Bennett
Shirley Edna (Brown) Bennett

Shirley Edna (Brown) Bennett, 97, died Saturday 6/13/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.

Funeral services will be held Monday 6/29 at 11 AM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.

A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 10am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the American Diabetes Association, 306 Industrial Park Road, Suite 105, Middletown, CT 06457.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
