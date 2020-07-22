1/
Shirley H. Pearlman
Shirley H. Pearlman

On July 19, 2020, Shirley H. Pearlman (nee Hovsha); beloved wife of the late Donald J. Pearlman; dear mother of Alan A. (Nancy) Pearlman and Eileen D. Pearlman; loving Granny to Jeffrey (Heather) Pearlman and Marcie (Jack) Schreibman and adoring Great Granny to Luke, Eleanor, and Nathaniel Pearlman, and Nili and Shayna Schreibman.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Congregation Shalom, 87 Richardson Rd., N. Chelmsford, MA. 01863.

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 20, 2020
Sending our love and sympathy to the Pearlman/ Schreibam families on your loss. May Shirley's name forever be as a blessing. May the love of your family and friends bring strength today and comfort in the days ahead.
Randi and Marv Mazer
Friend
