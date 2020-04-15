|
Loving mother, grandmother,
sister, aunt and friend
BILLERICA
Shirley Helen (Lambert) Jones of Billerica, formerly of Lowell, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on September 25, 1946, in Lowell Mass., a daughter of the late Rita E. (Rivard) Lambert and the late Joseph R. Lambert. She was raised in Lowell attended St. Patrick Grammar School and was a graduate of Keith Hall with Class of 1964.
She was the beloved mother of Shaun Jones of Nashua, NH, Melissa Sauls and her husband Wade of Northwood, NH, Kimberly Jones of Tyngsboro, MA, and Rebecca Manisy and her husband Staff Sgt. Richard Manisy of Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, as well as a bonus daughter, Joanna Llera of Dracut, Mass. Shirley not only raised her own children as a single mother in the Acre neighborhood she was also a second mom to many of the neighborhood children in the North Common Village, doling out her signature brand of tough love.
A devoted grandmother to Meaghan, Molly and Connor Jones, Christina and Stephen MacLeod, Emily and Ryan Gauthier, Grant Sauls, and Aiden, Sophia, and Nora Manisy, her newest 2-week old granddaughter, each one of them held a special place in her heart.
Shirley never traveled beyond New England until her youngest daughter moved away. She boarded an airplane for the first time at the age of 67, taking the first of many solo yearly trips to visit her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren in Ft. Benning, Georgia, and Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. Last summer, she visited Denali National Park with them. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sports games, recitals, and school events; she enjoyed the beach and the boardwalk, her weekly lunches with Judy, and was a lifelong reader of The Lowell Sun.
She is also survived by her sisters, Carol O'Neill of Manchester, NH, Mary Marshall and her husband Roland of Dracut, and Deborah Hoyt and her husband Gary of Epping, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce K. Lambert, who died on January 25, 2020.
Just as her mother Rita was before her, Shirley was a caretaker her whole life, from neighborhood children, to neighbors stricken with illness, to the elderly as a home health aide. At the time of her death, she worked as the on-call overnight attendant at the Billerica Housing Authority. Her strength and her perseverance are her legacy. Shirley also leaves many dear friends, including Hazel Lamarche who helped care for her in her final days.
As it is not possible to hold a funeral at this time, a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In her memory, please remember the caretakers. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Girl's Inc., 220 Worthen St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2020