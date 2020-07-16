of Ayer
Shirley Jane (Mitchell) Gerace "MEEMA" of Ayer, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Richard Gerace for 52 years.
Born in Cabin Creek, West Virginia on August 17, 1941, Shirley was the daughter of the late Cecil and Violet (Arms) Mitchell. Raised and educated in Cabin Creek, she then traveled to Germany and Maryland before she came to live in Groton, Massachusetts where she met Richard Gerace. The two married on August 20, 1968 and moved to Ayer where they raised five children and started their business, R.G. Construction. Shirley also worked at the Tiki Lau in Westford for sixteen years.
Shirley lived a full and active life. Her love of family and animals was notorious. You saw this in her photography, in her and Richard's charitable giving and always in her everyday life. Her standing as the "Neighborhood Mom" was legendary. No child was ever turned away and all children left with a full belly, smile and a shout out to "Meema, see you soon". Shirley and Richard had numerous gatherings over the decades where everyone enjoyed her great cooking and their hospitality. They sure could "cut a rug". Shirley was a very kind, gentle loving soul who is already "DEARLY" missed. WE LOVE YOU MEEMA!!
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children: Karen Shree Barrett and her husband Stephen of Shirley, Kenneth Gerace and Cheryl Madden of Ayer, Felicia "Lisa" Nebes of Lakeland, FL, William Gerace and Jodie Rachman of Leominster and Rodney Gerace of Ashby; her siblings: Cecil Mitchell of MD, Mary Mitchell of WV, Debbie Lively of WV, Bertha Mitchell of Morgantown, NC, Jaqueline Mitchell of WV and Eva LaValley of Hillsboro, NH. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren as well as 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased in life by her brother Lonnie and her sister Joy. Shirley loved them "ALL" dearly.
Friends and family will gather to honor and remember Shirley for a period of visitation from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Her funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association
located at 100 N Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605.
