I am so saddened to hear of Shirley's passing. She was a great soul, a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother and the best friend anyone could ever have. Full of laughter and joy, spreading kindness and love all of her life. The best of women and the best of wives. So sorry for your loss, Richard. My deepest condolences to Richard, Karen, Jeff, Lisa, Greg and Rodney and her grandchildren who she adored. Shirley will be dearly missed.

Frances Eldi

