Shirley Jane (Mitchell) Gerace
1941 - 2020
of Ayer

Ayer

Shirley Jane (Mitchell) Gerace "MEEMA" of Ayer, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Richard Gerace for 52 years.

Born in Cabin Creek, West Virginia on August 17, 1941, Shirley was the daughter of the late Cecil and Violet (Arms) Mitchell. Raised and educated in Cabin Creek, she then traveled to Germany and Maryland before she came to live in Groton, Massachusetts where she met Richard Gerace. The two married on August 20, 1968 and moved to Ayer where they raised five children and started their business, R.G. Construction. Shirley also worked at the Tiki Lau in Westford for sixteen years.

Shirley lived a full and active life. Her love of family and animals was notorious. You saw this in her photography, in her and Richard's charitable giving and always in her everyday life. Her standing as the "Neighborhood Mom" was legendary. No child was ever turned away and all children left with a full belly, smile and a shout out to "Meema, see you soon". Shirley and Richard had numerous gatherings over the decades where everyone enjoyed her great cooking and their hospitality. They sure could "cut a rug". Shirley was a very kind, gentle loving soul who is already "DEARLY" missed. WE LOVE YOU MEEMA!!

In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children: Karen Shree Barrett and her husband Stephen of Shirley, Kenneth Gerace and Cheryl Madden of Ayer, Felicia "Lisa" Nebes of Lakeland, FL, William Gerace and Jodie Rachman of Leominster and Rodney Gerace of Ashby; her siblings: Cecil Mitchell of MD, Mary Mitchell of WV, Debbie Lively of WV, Bertha Mitchell of Morgantown, NC, Jaqueline Mitchell of WV and Eva LaValley of Hillsboro, NH. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren as well as 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased in life by her brother Lonnie and her sister Joy. Shirley loved them "ALL" dearly.

Friends and family will gather to honor and remember Shirley for a period of visitation from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. Her funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association located at 100 N Parkway, Suite 105, Worcester, MA 01605.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 15, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Shirley's passing. She was a great soul, a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother and the best friend anyone could ever have. Full of laughter and joy, spreading kindness and love all of her life. The best of women and the best of wives. So sorry for your loss, Richard. My deepest condolences to Richard, Karen, Jeff, Lisa, Greg and Rodney and her grandchildren who she adored. Shirley will be dearly missed.
Frances Eldi
Family
July 15, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Shirley very much! Love, Your niece Amy La Valley
Amy LaValley
Family
July 15, 2020
My heart breaks for her family. She was a wonderful woman and will not be forgotten. Love you guys
Denice Krieger
Friend
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. Shirley was a wonderful person who always had a smile and a gracious hello to whoever she passed by. May she Rest In Peace.
David Cote
Family Friend
July 15, 2020
To the Gerace, so very sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all
Love Rita and james Laderoute
Rita Laderoute
Family
July 15, 2020
I never thought I would have to do this. I always believed I would be the first to go, definitely not my beautiful mom. I miss her so much already but at least she's no longer suffering and she's with her all her animals and loved ones that went before her. I'll see you again mama. I love you
Lisa Nebes
Daughter
July 15, 2020
What a beautiful picture of Shirley. I will miss seeing her out with Richard. I loved running in to her and will miss her very much. So sorry to Richard, Karen, Jeff, Lisa, Greg and Rodney. and her grandchildren she loved so much.
Pauline Partridge
Family Friend
