Shirley Jean (Nutt) Nolan

Shirley Jean (Nutt) Nolan Obituary
Shirley Jean (Nutt) Nolan
of Tewksbury

Shirley Jean (Nutt) Nolan, age 72, of Tewksbury, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2019. Shirley was the beloved wife of 50 years of Robert J. Nolan, devoted mother of Keith W. Nolan and Dawn-Marie Nolan, loving "Nana" of Makayla Jean Nolan all of Tewksbury, cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Ellen V. (Trombley) Nutt, dear sister of Dorothy Alcott and her late husband Joe of CT, Trudy Ann Wade & her husband Frank of Milford, NH and the late Cynthia Wilson, sister-in-law of William Nolan of Wilmington. Shirley is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Friday, March 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Shirley's name may be made to Philanthropy Office, Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
