A Lifelong Resident of Lowell
Shirley J. (Marshall) Vasconcelos, 87, a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA died Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020 at Palm Center in Chelmsford.
She was married to Jeffrey J. Vasconcelos with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2020.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor Marshall. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1951.
Shirley retired from the Bank of America formerly the Union National Bank in Lowell; where she was the branch manager.
She was a member of the Elliot Presbyterian Church in Lowell, MA.
Shirley for many years wintered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
She enjoyed walking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Bernard Marshall of Chelmsford and Dorothy Purtell of Lowell.
There were no visiting hours. A private Funeral Service was held at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 322 8th Ave., 7th floor, New York, NY 10001.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
.