Shirley M. Andrews
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley M. (McCarthy) Andrews 84 passed away May 4th, at her home, after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Hypertension & Fibrosis. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lowell, on May 12th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jeanette (Lessard) McCarthy.

She graduated from Dracut High School and Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to work as an LPN at Tewksbury State Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and retired from the former Christian Hill Convalescent Nursing Home.

She was a member of Christ Church United for 40 years and sang in the Chorus. She was married to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Walter (Bud) Andrews for 68 years. And will be deeply missed

She is survived by her loving children and grandchildren. Sons Bruce Andrews of Dracut, Mark and wife Donna Andrews of Chelmsford, daughter Nancy and husband David Brancolini of Lawrenceville Georgia, grandchildren Dr Mark Andrews and fiancee Amanda of Worcester, Mollie Andrews of Dracut , Joshua and wife Jordan Brancolini of Dothan Alabama, Justin Brancolini of Lawrenceville Georgia, great grandson Hunter Brancolini of Dothan Alabama.

Loving sisters Geraldine (Geri) Pellegrini of Windham NH and the late Janet Kawa of Dracut. Many ,nieces and nephews.

Due to the regulations in place, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfunerlhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Shirley M. Andrews, 84

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved