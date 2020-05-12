Shirley M. (McCarthy) Andrews 84 passed away May 4th, at her home, after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Hypertension & Fibrosis. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lowell, on May 12th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jeanette (Lessard) McCarthy.
She graduated from Dracut High School and Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to work as an LPN at Tewksbury State Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and retired from the former Christian Hill Convalescent Nursing Home.
She was a member of Christ Church United for 40 years and sang in the Chorus. She was married to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Walter (Bud) Andrews for 68 years. And will be deeply missed
She is survived by her loving children and grandchildren. Sons Bruce Andrews of Dracut, Mark and wife Donna Andrews of Chelmsford, daughter Nancy and husband David Brancolini of Lawrenceville Georgia, grandchildren Dr Mark Andrews and fiancee Amanda of Worcester, Mollie Andrews of Dracut , Joshua and wife Jordan Brancolini of Dothan Alabama, Justin Brancolini of Lawrenceville Georgia, great grandson Hunter Brancolini of Dothan Alabama.
Loving sisters Geraldine (Geri) Pellegrini of Windham NH and the late Janet Kawa of Dracut. Many ,nieces and nephews.
Due to the regulations in place, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfunerlhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2020.