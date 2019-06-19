|
|
longtime resident of Lowell; 86
Shirley M. (Dickey) Davis, age 86, a longtime resident of Lowell died unexpectedly Monday, June 17, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Edmund A. "Ed" Davis, to whom she was married for 51 years prior to his death in 2002.
She was born in Lowell on December 9, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Wallace B. and Yvette E. (Hulmes) Dickey. She attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She also attended Merrimack College in N. Andover.
Shirley, along with her husband Ed, established their own business Ed Davis Automotive Service in 1963, where she continued to work until her passing. Shirley was also an independent bookkeeper for several other local businesses.
She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Lowell.
Shirley's greatest joy was the time she spent in the company of her loving family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Audrey D. and Humphrey Guluzian; her son and daughter-in-law Stephen P. and Neide Davis; a granddaughter, Courtney A. Daigle; a great grandson, Christopher S. Daigle, all of Pelham, NH; a sister and brother-in-law, Claire J. and Raymond Cox of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Robert W. Dickey.
At Shirley's request, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019