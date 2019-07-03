|
beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend
Lowell
Shirley M. "Chickie" (Vachon) FitzGerald, R.N., 85, of the Highlands section of Lowell died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon at Lowell General Hospital.
She was the loving wife of Leonard D. FitzGerald with whom she would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary yesterday, July 2nd, 2019.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 7, 1934, Shirley was a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Irene (McNamara) Vachon.
She attended St. Michael's Grammar school and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1951 where she was a member of the Girl Officers.
Shirley proudly spent most of her life raising her six children along with her husband Leonard. A communicant of St. Margaret's Church, she was also a former member of the Blessed Virgin Sodality of her parish.
A member of the Lowell YMCA, Shirley was a great supporter of several environmental and preservation organizations in the Merrimack Valley.
In addition to quality time with her family, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, dancing, winters in Florida and trips to Hampton Beach.
Besides her husband, Shirley is survived by five children James P. FitzGerald, Kathleen FitzGerald, both of Lowell, Lynne M. FitzGerald RN, of Concord, Gail FitzGerald Ostendarp and her husband Carl of Ithaca, NY and Lisa F. Wagner and her husband Joe of North Chelmsford; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Virginia FitzGerald, of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her daughter Mary C. FitzGerald and her brothers William Vachon and Donald Vachon.
FitzGerald
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in LOWELL, from 4 to 8 PM, Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Lowell Parks and Conservation Trust, 660 Suffolk St., #120, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019