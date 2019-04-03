|
of Dracut; 82 DRACUT Shirley M. (Martin) Markham, a Dracut resident and beloved wife of the late Michael J. Markham, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 82.
Shirley was born in and grew up in Grafton, West Virginia on January 24, 1937, a daughter of the late John E. And Cora L. (Covington) Martin.
She moved to Lawrence at age 26 and then settled in Dracut in 1975. Shirley met Michael while working at Converse and they enjoyed 37 years of marriage prior to his death in 2008.
Shirley also worked for many years in food service department at the Lawrence and Dracut public schools, retiring in 1984.
She loved to fish, whether it at a lake or on the beach at the ocean. She and Michael looked forward to getting in a row boat at the Pelham Inn and spending their day fishing. Shirley also liked baking and cooking, doing crafts, dancing and tending to her garden. Most of all Shirley loved the company of her family and looked forward to gatherings with all of them.
For the past year Shirley resided at Bayberry at Emerald Court in Tewksbury where she made many new friends and her artistic talents were cultivated when she renewed her love of painting.
Her family would like to thank everyone at Grace House of Windham, NH and Compassionate Care Hospice for all of the care and concern while caring for Shirley.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Pamela Calzini of Lowell, Debra and Ken Jackson of Jacksonville, NC, James and Donna Martin of Dracut; six grandchildren, David Eddy, Michael Eddy, Jessica Perry, Amanda Jackson, James M. Martin II, Erica Martin; nine great grandchildren; two sisters in law Sonnie Martin of Dracut who was also a dear friend, Ann Martin of Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Louis Martin, Margaret Bailey, John Martin, and Helen Boyce. MARKHAM Relatives and friends are invited to Shirley's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 11 AM until 1 PM on Thursday. Her Committal Prayers will be offered in the chapel at Lowell Cemetery, at 1:30 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to the of New England, 460 Totten Pond Rd, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019