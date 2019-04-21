|
a lifelong resident of Lowell LOWELL Shirley M. Welch, age 84, and a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George K. Makris who passed away in 2001.
She was born in Lowell, MA on January 12, 1935 to the late Joseph and Ruby (Williamson) Welch.
Shirley was a longtime cashier at Alexander's Supermarket in Lowell. After her retirement, Shirley was very active in the Lowell Senior Center where she volunteered and enjoyed the music, dancing, activities and excursions. She was also a devoted volunteer to the Salvation Army in Lowell. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends.
Shirley leaves her daughter-in-law Judy Marr of Chelmsford, her grandchildren; Robert Makris and his wife Rebecca of Haverhill, Steven Makris of Chelmsford, and Eric Corriea of Florida, her great-grandchildren; Taylor, Mckayla, Robert, Jr., and Chase Makris, her great-great-grandchildren Preslie and Preston Hunt, and Autumn Makris, and her nephew James Fisher of Lowell.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is predeceased by her son George Makris and her brother Joseph Welch. WELCH Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 21, 2019