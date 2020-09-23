Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt
Shirley Mae (Gardner) Cooper, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Cooper, Sr., with whom she had shared 53 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, September 13, 1930, a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Elliotte) Gardner, she received her education in the Lowell school system.
Shirley and Robert were married on May 9, 1953, and raised a loving family in their beloved Lowell community.
She attended Grace Baptist Church of Pepperell – her second (but no less important) family, where her children were baptized and also came to know their savior, Jesus.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynda A. Fagerlund and her husband Glenn of Pepperell, a grandson, Patrick A. Gagnon, two granddaughters, Jessica L. Gagnon, and Emma L. Fagerlund, a step-granddaughter, Ashliegh M. Fagerlund, and many nieces and nephews, including her deeply devoted nephew, Wally Cooper, whose care and support means the world to all of us. She was the mother of the late Robert H. Cooper, Jr., sister of the late Robert, George and Elroy Gardner, and sister-in-law of the late "Buddy" Cooper, Wallace and Francis Cooper, and Arlene and Erwin Wuester.
Family and friends are invited to Shirley's walk-through visitation at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM. Face coverings and social distancing is respectfully required. Her Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to: Grace Baptist Church, 42 River Road, Pepperell, MA 01463. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Shirley's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
. View the online memorial for Shirley Mae (Gardner) Cooper