Shirley Mae (Butterfield) Hanson, R.N., 82, of Pelham, New Hampshire died Wednesday evening at Athol Hospital in Athol, Massachusetts.
She was the loving wife of the late Herman L. Hanson who did May 26, 2010.
Born in Cranston, Rhode Island, March 30, 1938, a daughter of the late Arthur and the late Mildred I. (Teale) Butterfield, she was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1955. She continued her education at Lowell General Hospital School of Nursing where attained her licenses as a Registered Nurse.
Prior to her retirement, Shirley was a store clerk at J.C. Penny in Nashua for many years.
A dedicated member of her parish, the First Congregational Church of Pelham, she also enjoyed knitting and being with her family. Active with Pelham's Post 100, she had many roles in the Women's Auxiliary and was a longtime volunteer at the V.A. Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Shirley is survived by two sons Kenneth D. Hanson and his wife Christians Fleck of Manchester, NH and David A. Hanson and Michelle Hanson of Amherst, NH; a daughter Karen L. Wrigley and her significant other Kelly Walsh of Phillipston, MA; four grandchildren Carrie Hanson, Cayla Hanson, Sarah Wrigley and Heather Wrigley; a daughter-in-law Lisa Hanson of Pelham; two cousins Warren Tuson of Seminole, FL and Irene Kelley of Vermont.
She was also the mother of the late Paul E. Hanson and the late Robert C. Hanson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM Tuesday morning August 18, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 A.M. (State required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). All are invited to meet later for her Committal Service at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham at 12 o'clock. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.diabetes.org/donate/in-honor
. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333. View the online memorial for Shirley Mae Hanson