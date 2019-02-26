Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan

TOWNSEND - Simone A. (Grenier) Holohan, 95, of Townsend, formerly of Westford, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.



Mrs. Holohan was born in Westford, October 23, 1923, a daughter of Albertic and Elodia (Lamy) Grenier and attended of Westford Academy. In 2018 Mrs. Holohan was presented with the Westford Academy Life Achievement Award recognizing her for her commitment to her family and fostering the mission of Westford Academy in her life. She has resided in Townsend for nearly seventy years.



For several years Mrs. Holohan worked at the former Grant Plastics in Townsend before retiring in 1988. She attended St. Catherine's Church in Westford and St. John's Church in Townsend.



Mrs. Holohan is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert J. and Susan Holohan with whom she resided in Townsend, her sister, Jacqueline Stuart of Westford; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by two sons, Richard P. Holohan of Utica, NY in 2017 and Daniel L. Holohan of Winchendon in 2018. She was the sister of the late Armand Grenier of Groton, Jean M. Diozoglio of Lowell and Lucille A. LaFrance of Nashua, NH.



HOLOHAN - A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.



Calling hours are 2-5 Sunday, March 3rd at the Anderson funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center.