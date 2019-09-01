|
Simone A. (Martineau) Rousseau
formerly of Lowell, MA
Simone A. (Martineau) Rousseau, died peacefully at her home in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 25, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1923 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Simone was a long-time parishioner of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish in Lowell. She was heavily involved and a chairperson in various committees, the Women's Sodality, Jeanne Mance Circle, CFM (Catholic Family Movement), Mother's Auxiliary Group (of Boy Scout Troop), and the PTA. She worked as a seamstress at the Lowell Mills, later as a secretary at the Welfare Office in Lowell, and then at City Hall in Lowell.
Simone was married to Lucien G. Rousseau until his death in 2000. They lived in Lowell, MA, in Nashua, NH, and then retired in Florida on the west coast in Homosassa. After Lucien's death, Simone moved to the east side of Florida, near her daughter, in West Palm Beach.
Simone enjoyed baking, sewing, golf, traveling, and entertaining her friends and family. Her favorite past times were doing ceramics, playing bingo, going to the swimming pool, and eating sweets (especially doughnuts!). She loved people, and was always ready with a smile and laughter, or comforting, thoughtful words-always sensitive to other people's circumstances and needs. She doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they adored her. She was beloved by so many and will be sorely missed.
Simone lost her son, Lucien G. Rousseau Jr. in 2002 and son-in-law William J. Camire, in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Carol (Rouseeau) Camire; daughters-in-law, Judith Osbourne, Ralene Clark; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly (Rousseau) Mailloux, married to Neil Mailloux, Wendy (Rousseau) Vaupel, married to Neal Vaupel, Melissa (Camire) Missing, married to Alistair Missing, Keith Camire, married to Angela Camire, and Ryan Camire, married to Gena Camire; along with 18 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.
You are invited to Simone's funeral mass offered on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Rita's Church, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell, MA 01854 at 10:00am, followed by a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, MA. A luncheon to be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019