a lifelong resident of Lowell
LOWELL
Simonne B. (Breault) Gauthier, 86, a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of the late Rene P. Gauthier who passed away on April 23, 2017.
She was born on February 12, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Emile and Lucille (Morrissette) Breault.
In her elementary school years, she was the first pupil to have a double promotion at St. Marie School. She later graduated from Lowell High School in 1950. She was employed as a secretary by M. Bogen & Sons from 1950 to 1957 and later by the Internal Revenue Service from 1967 to 1993 as a Quality Research Specialist.
Simonne is survived by her son Normand R. Gauthier affiliated with the U.S. Post Office in Chelmsford, a son-in-law Attorney Maurice P. Mason, Jr, and also many loving nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her loving daughter Louise C. Mason and her grandson John Andrew Mason. She was also the sister of the late Florence Hogue and her husband Roland, and her brother Maurice E. Breault and his wife Helen.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9 o'clock at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., DRACUT. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW #200, Washington, DC 20037 or Advanced Cancer Medical Research Foundation, 101 Beacon St., Brookline, MA 02446. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019