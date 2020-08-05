1/1
Sobhi Sleiman Haidar
1951 - 2020
CHELMSFORD

Sobhi Sleiman Haidar, age 69, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Healy) Haidar with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Sobhi was born on January 2, 1951 in Baalbeck, Lebanon and was the son of Kamar (Sleiman) Haidar of Beirut, Lebanon and the late Hanzal Haidar. He was the oldest of seven children who cared deeply about his family and friends. At nineteen years of age, he went to the Gulf and worked for ten years to support his immediate family (as civil war had broken out in Lebanon). In 1979 he went to Boston to continue his education at Salem State College, graduating with a business degree in 1981. He met his wife, Diane during this time. He subsequently went to the American Graduate School of International Management (AGSIM) in Glendale, AZ, graduating with a Master's Degree in International Management in 1982. He accepted a job with Carrier Corporation in Saudi Arabia. However, after two years there, he made the decision to go back to MA and marry Diane. They married in 1987, had a son Hanzal Healy Haidar in 1992, and settled in Chelmsford in 1995 where he has remained for 25 years. Sobhi immensely enjoyed designing his backyard landscape with fruit trees. He had created a "mini Lebanon"backyard that provided shade and pleasant memories for many years with family and friends. In addition to his loving wife and mother, Sobhi leaves his son Hanzal Healy Haidar of Chelmsford, his 6 siblings; Safi Haidar and his wife Mirea of Beruit, Yassar Haidar and his wife Luma of Beruit, Ali and his wife Samya of Beruit, Racha Haidar and her husband Mohamed of Abudahbi, UAE, Ahmed Haidar and his wife Hala of Beruit, and Mohamed Haidar of St. Laurant, Canada; his brothers-in-law John Healy and his wife Linda of Magnolia, MA and Jimmie Healy and Lesia of Beverly, MA. Sobhi also leaves many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Sobhi's memory to the Chelmsford Senior Center, 75 Groton Road, Chelmsford, MA 01863. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Sobhi Haidar


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
