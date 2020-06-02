I only knew Sondra and Gordon for the last couple of years at Lake Willoughby. I would come out from my daily swim Gordon and Sondra would often be siting in the shade of the tree by their trailer enjoying the breeze. I would always stop and chat and truly enjoyed our connection. Sondra always had something good to say about people and would remind me that she and Gordon were married for 60 years, "Can you believe that" she would say? "Thats a long time and we have done so many fun things together." I will miss you Sondra, rest in peace and my heart goes out to you Gordon and family.

Susan Esons