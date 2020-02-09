|
|
long-time resident of Westford
Fitchburg
Sonja Loney, age 94, a long-time resident of Westford and more recently of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Emerson Hospital in Concord.
Born on August 17, 1925 in Westford, MA she was the daughter of the late Russian immigrants Wasil and Alexandra (Schovich) Belida. Raised and educated in Westford, she married Major John Loney in 1946.
Sonja had a successful and rewarding career as a cost accountant for CG Sargents Corporation based in Westford for 20 years. She was instrumental in raising funds for the Westford schools, and was also active in state and local politics. Sonja served as chairman of the Westford Town Republican Committee and supported Governor Volpe's election during 1960's where she proudly attended his inauguration. Sonja was also recognized by the State Republican Committee for her tireless support and remained active in politics encouraging others to do the same. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her loving daughter Sarsha Adrian and her husband Norman of Carlisle MA.
Loney
LONEY, Sonja age 94 a long-time resident of Westford and more recently of Fitchburg. Feb. 5, 2020. At the request of the family, services at Green Cemetery, Carlisle will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers in her memory may be made to Angell Animal Memorial Fund, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.mspca.org. Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, CONCORD FUNERAL HOME, Concord, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Sonja Loney
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020