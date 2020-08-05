1/1
Sophath Loyn
1983 - 2020
Sophath Loyn, age 36, unexpectedly passed away on July 29, 2020 with his love, Sam Khoun, beside him. Sophath was born on November 18, 1983 in Thailand. He is survived by his parents, Som and Peng; his children Alexia, and Damien; his brothers Sokhom and Sokhoun; And sisters Alexius, Sophoan, and Sophanny.

Sophath was always the selfless man putting other's needs before his. He always loved to watch sports, and spend quality time with his family and friends. The best part about him was that he was the jokester of the family.

As of now the silence is painful, times at a pause. No amount of words combined can come up with words to express the heartbreak and tears that have been shed and to come. We close our eyes in hopes this is all a dream. Mere thought of you gone is still a nightmare. Your laughter with the kids, Your sincere smile, your daily nuisance will be missed. Your love, caring acts, and selflessness will go unmatched. Pranks and jokes will not be the same without you running away laughing.

Loyn

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation on Friday, August 7th from 1:30PM to 2:30PM at Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St. Chelmsford, his Funeral procession will follow to Trairatanaram Buddhist Temple, 21 Quigley Ave. Chelmsford, MA 01863. His funeral procession will leave the Trairatanaram Buddhist Temple on Saturday, August 8th at 8:00 AM and will conclude at Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell, where interment will take place.

Donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sophath-loyn?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

Even a small donation could help Sophanny Bun reach their fundraising goal. And if you can't make a donation, it would be great if you could share the fundraiser to help spread the word.

Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, MA 978-251-4041. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Sophath Loyn


Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
AUG
8
Service
08:00 AM
Trairatanaram Buddhist Temple
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
