CHELMSFORDSophie (Kalantzakos) Antonakos, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.She was born on January 30, 1924 the eldest daughter of the late Nikitas and Ourania (Mitsakos) Kalantzakos, and wife of the late James Antonakos.Sophie was a bright light, the embodiment of love, humility and compassion, and pillar of strength to her family and friends. At the age of twelve when her mother passed, Sophie assumed that role raising 5 younger siblings with her father. She graduated with honors from Lowell High School in 1942 and began a very successful career at Synthetic Yarns from 1943 through 1975 where she held the position of Controller. Sophie pursued higher education in finance receiving her Certificate in Accountancy in 1981 from Bentley College. She worked for the State of Massachusetts as an auditor and tax examiner from 1977 until she retired in 1988.Sophie was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and it's Philoptochos Ladies Society, and St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell MA. She was also a member of the American Society of Women Accountants.She is survived by her loving sister Stella K. Hantzes and brother Nicholas Kalantzakos, brother-in-law Christos Routsis, several nieces and nephews, dear friends Diane Pihl, Sylvia & Christine Barbas and Brian & Kathy Latina. She was predeceased by her devoted husband James Antonakos, two sisters Martha K. Lawrence and Effie K. Routsis and brother Michael Kalantzakos.Services were private and donations in her memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 44 Princeton Blvd., Lowell MA 01851. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of M.R. Laurin Funeral Home, Directors, Louis M. Fazio III and Scott Laurin.