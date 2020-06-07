of Lowell; 96
Souran J. Barsamian, 96, of Lowell died peacefully on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Gingras) Barsamian of Lowell, two daughters Donna and Roseanne Barsamian of Lowell and a nephew Barry Barsamian, of Lowell also. He was predeceased by a brother Alexander Barsamian.
Souran was born in Lowell son of the late Jacob and Mary (Boisvert) Barsamian and lived in Lowell all his life. He was a graduate of Lowell High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard. Souran was a supervisor for the Internal Revenue Service for many years before he retired. Souran was a member of St Michaels Parish in Lowell.
Private services will be held at the families convenience. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit Souran's Memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Souran J. Barsamian
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.