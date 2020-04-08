|
Loving Brother, Uncle, Nephew
LOWELL
Spencer Charles "Spike" Kostoulakos, a life-long resident of Lowell, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Lowell, January 9, 1955, Spencer was the son of the late Constantine "Charles" and Georgia (Vrouhas) Kostoulakos. He was a 1972 graduate of Lowell High School, Spencer later attended and graduated from Northern Essex Community College and the University of Lowell.
An avid walker, Spike was often seen strolling the various neighborhoods in Lowell, Dracut, and beyond. He became well known and liked throughout the Greater Lowell area.
Spencer is survived by his two brothers, James Charles Kostoulakos and Peter Kostoulakos, both of Lowell, and two cherished nieces, Christina Helen Kostoulakos of Somerville, and Elena Kostoulakos Richard, her husband Ryan, and their children, Elliott and Audrey, all of Allenstown, NH. He is also survived by an uncle, Arthur Kostoulakos, an aunt, Shirley Kostoulakos, and many cousins.
Out of love and concern for friends and extended family, his immediate family will hold a Graveside Service to be live-streamed on the internet on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, from Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Please follow this link to join the family online: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/79938189 as they celebrate his life. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Spike's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2020