Retired Mechanical Engineer
TEWKSBURY: Stanley D. Buczak, Jr., age 76, a resident of the Emerald Court residential community in Tewksbury, passed away with family at his bedside on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington.
He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (Coneeny) Buczak, with whom he celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on October 15, 2020.
Born in Taunton on June 6, 1944, he was the son of the late Stanley D. Buczak and the late Stephanie (Buczek) Buczak.
Stan was raised in Taunton, attended Taunton schools, and graduated from Taunton High School.
Following high school, he attended Northeastern University, where he received his B.S. Degree and M.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Stan worked for Thermocardio Systems for 26 years and was involved in the development of the artificial heart.
Stanley served in the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Vietnam War Era.
He resided in Billerica and Plymouth until moving to Tewksbury.
Stanley was past President and a former Coach in the Billerica Youth Soccer Association, and was a former member of the Billerica Elks Lodge 2071 and the North Billerica V.F.W. Post 8819.
He enjoyed tennis, golfing, traveling to Aruba, and the companionship of his dog "Dano".
In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Deborah Lorenzo of Woburn, Patricia Casalini and her husband Phil of Tewksbury, and Dr. David Buczak of South Boston; two step children, Tara Farmer and John Johansen, both of Billerica; and eight cherished grandchildren.
At Stan's request, services will be held privately. Those who wish may honor his memory by making a donation to the Daniel Coneeny Scholarship, c/o Billerica Scholarship Foundation, 365 Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Stanley D. Buczak, Jr.