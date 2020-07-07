of Pelham, NH; 84
Stanley J. Draper, Jr. 84, of Pelham, NH passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Lowell, MA.
He was born on August 15, 1935 in Cambridge, MA to Florence (Stewart) and Stanley J. Draper. Stan was raised in Cambridge and Billerica and attended local schools. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard. Stan married the love of his life, Marie Duby on February 4, 1965.
Stan worked as a roofer for the Kelly & Stewart Company before opening his own business, Stateline Roofing and Restoration. He was a Deputy Sheriff for the Middlesex Sheriff's Department as well as a member of the American Legion and Lawrence Elks. Stan was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and a past Deputy Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Ring 4 Boxing Association and a former Selectman to the Town of Pelham, NH.
He had a passion for cooking and enjoyed watching movies and loved the sport of boxing. Most of all, Stan loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Stan was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marie Draper of Pelham, NH; his children, Kim Wozniak and her fiancé Jeff DeNeill of Merrimack, NH, Heather Hondras and her fiancé Joseph Celeste of Dracut, MA, Stanley Draper III of Pelham, NH, Bonnie Caggianelli and her husband Matthew Arseneault of Pelham, NH, and Marc Draper of Pelham, NH; his grandchildren, Sara, AJ, Jay, Lila, Charlie, Luke, Cody, and Anna; as well as his sister, Florence Draper.
In addition to his parents, Stan was predeceased by his siblings, Paul "Rusty" Draper, Robert Draper, and Marian Anderson.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, 12 Main Street, Pelham, NH. Interment will follow at Gibson Cemetery in Pelham.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
