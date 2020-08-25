Loving Father, Grandfather, and Brother
LOWELL
Stanley W. "Bill" Husselbee, 80, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Valkavitch) (Elliot) Husselbee, who passed away on October 15, 2011.
Stanley was born in Somerville, MA on December 10, 1939, a son of the late Stanley and Rita (O'Rourke) Husselbee. He attended Somerville Schools until joining the Marine Corps in 1957. Bill proudly served his country for 3 years and was discharged with honors. Prior to his retirement, Bill worked as a mason and carpenter. He was very talented and loved his line of work. Even after retiring he still used his wood working skills. Birdhouses were his specialty and all of his family members are lucky enough to have been gifted one. In his free time, Bill enjoyed camping with Rita and his great grandson, Aaron. Anytime spent with Aaron was special to Bill. He also enjoyed fishing with his children. Bill loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving. He loved to eat and enjoyed cooking. Bill's favorite pastime was spending time with his family and enjoying their company.
Bill is survived by his sons, Richard Elliott and his fiancée Debra Simon and Robert Elliott; his daughters, Deborah (Elliott) Ziemba and her husband John and Sandy Elliott and her wife Joyce Elliott; six grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren including, Aaron Tardiff whom he raised, and 1 great-great grandchild; a brother, John Husselbee and his wife Cindy; his sisters, Kathleen Botelho and Karen Botelho; a brother-in-law, Gerry Savoie. Bill was also the father of the late Ross Elliot, Deana Elliot, and Lisa Elliott, the brother of the late Rita Ellen Savoie and Margaret Botelho. Stanley leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
HUSSELBEE - In Chelmsford, August 20, 2020, Stanley W. "Bill" Husselbee, 80, husband of the late Rita Husselbee. It being his wish, there will be no calling hours. Due to current restrictions, his FUNERAL MASS at HOLY FAMILY PARISH will be PRIVATE for his family. To maintain the health and safety of all, attendees will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Burial will take place in the family plot in St. Patrick's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
