Loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, cousin
Stavroula "Stella" (Bletsis) Zareas, a longtime resident of Lowell, slept in the Lord on May 7, 2019, aged 91 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Orestis Zareas.
Stavroula was born on June 5, 1927 in Yianaika, Arkadia, to Vasili and Eleni Bletsis. In 1955, she immigrated to the United States where she lived with her uncle Efstathios Bletsis and his family in Dracut.
Yearning to reunite with her family, she sponsored the immigration of her father to the United States in 1967, and later, sponsored her brothers, sisters, and their families, on her earnings as a laborer in the mills of Lowell. Stella dedicated herself to acclimating her family to their new life, helping to instill a sense of citizenship and duty, as was her nature.
A true example of her generation, Stavroula is a devout Greek Orthodox Christian who attended Church as part of her unconditional love for family, exemplified by her selfless devotion to serving others.
Whether it be her delicious Upside-Down Pineapple Cake or "Melomakarona", baking sweets for others on various holidays brought her great joy.
Marrying late in life, she had no children, but counted as her own the children of her brothers, sisters, and cousins, along with their children and grandchildren.
Stavroula will always be remembered for her good nature and native innocence, her strong belief in the virtue of working without complaints or regrets, and her ability to always believe only in the best in people.
She is survived by two brothers, Christos and Giorgios, a sister, Konstantina, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
ZAREAS - In Lincoln, MA, May 8, 2019. Stavroula "Stella" (Bletsis) Zareas, of Lowell. Family and friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Saturday, May 11, from 4 to 6 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 13, at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, at 11 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell, followed by a Makaria Meal at the Olympia Restaurant, to which all family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to: Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 44 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA 01851. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Stella's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2019