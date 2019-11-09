|
|
Beloved Mother
Founder of Captain John's in Lowell
LOWELL
Stavrula S. "Stella" Kozombolis, 92, a longtime resident of the Highlands, died peacefully on November 2, 2019, at Lahey Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late John Kozombolis who predeceased her in 1983.
Born on July 2, 1927 in Pthemitla, Kozani, Greece,she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Sophia (Dumbas) Papanastasiou (Williams).
Stella was amember of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, and the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
During the 60s and early 70s, Stella and John successfully owned and operated the Lobster Basket on Westford Street in Cupples Square. Looking to expand their offerings during the 70s, they opened Captain John's Restaurant and Lounge in the very same location, running it together until his passing. Stella continued to devote herself to the success of her beloved establishment, along with her son and daughter, well into her later years. The ongoing success of Captain John's, a longstanding, popular local favorite, is a true testament to Stella's legacy of hard work and dedication for which she was so well known. Stella was deeply loved by her loyal customers.
She is survived by a son, Nicholas P. Kozombolis, a daughter, Maria Kozombolis-Lemay and her husband Brian J. Lemay (Stella's 'favorite son-in-law'), and a granddaughter,Alyssa Lemay, all of Lowell; a brother,Thomas Christy of Rochester, NY and Newport Richie, FL; a nephew, Peter Papanastasiou and his wife Denise of Dracut,two nieces, Irene Protopapas and her husband Paul of Medford, and Maria Weinograd and her husband Bruce of Newton; three godchildren, Sam Panagiotopoulos of Lowell, Faye Pantazopoulos-Brown of Exeter, RI, and Tammy Kalogianis-Tassiopoulos of Andover, and many dear friends throughout the area.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell, on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, at 11:30 AM. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella's memory may be made to: The Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. (Online at www.hellenicaa.org) Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Stella's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 9, 2019