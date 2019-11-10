Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
62 Lewis Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
Westlawn Cemetery
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
Stavrula S. "Stella" Kozombolis

Stavrula S. "Stella" Kozombolis Obituary
Stavrula S. "Stella" Kozombolis
of Lowell; founder of Captain John's Restaurant & Lounge

In Burlington, MA, November 2, 2019, Stavrula "Stella" Kozombolis, longtime resident of Lowell, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John Kozombolis. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, at 11:30 AM. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella's memory may be made to: The Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. (Online at www.hellenicaa.org). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Stella's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
