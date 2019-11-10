|
Stavrula S. "Stella" Kozombolis
of Lowell; founder of Captain John's Restaurant & Lounge
In Burlington, MA, November 2, 2019, Stavrula "Stella" Kozombolis, longtime resident of Lowell, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John Kozombolis. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis Street, Lowell, at 11:30 AM. Interment in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella's memory may be made to: The Hellenic American Academy, 41 Broadway Street, Lowell, MA 01854. (Online at www.hellenicaa.org). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Stella's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2019