Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
LOWELL, MA
Stella M. Bakey, a lifelong resident of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully, at the home of her daughter, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Bakey Jr., who passed away in 1991.
Stella was born in Lowell on April 11, 1929. She was the daughter of Michael D. Kokoliadis and Marigo I.X. (Vlahandrea) Kokoliadis.
Stella was a loving wife and mother and her devotion to her family, knew no bounds.
Stella is survived by her three children, her daughter Sandra J. Dumont of Lowell, where she resided, her son, John J. (Jack) Bakey of Lowell and Sandra Campbell, and her daughter, Melissa L. Ryan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and her husband Edward. Stella is also survived by her loving sister, Martha Cronin, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
In addition, she is survived by her 4 grandchildren, Alexandra Owens and her husband James, Andrew Connelly, Edward J. Ryan and his fiancee, Samara Maamo, and Dylan P. Ryan and two great-granddaughters, Amelia and Emma Owens. Stella leaves her many cherished nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Eleanor Janeczko.
Stella was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Joan L. Connelly and her son-in-law, Francis (Frankie) Dumont, her sisters Erina, Rose and Florence, and her brother George Kokoliadis.
In Lowell, February 16, 2020 at her home, Stella M. (Kokoliadis) Bakey, 90, wife of the late John J. Bakey, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend her FUNERAL MASS on MONDAY, Feb. 24, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Stella's memory may be made to , 70 Walnut Street Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at www.lls.org/newengland.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Stella M. Bakey
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2020