NORTH CHELMSFORD
Stella M. (Skypeck) Klesaris, age 85, a longtime resident of North Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late George N. Klesaris with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2018. She was born on June 6, 1935 in Holyoke, MA and was the daughter of the late John J. and Stella M. (Baran) Skypeck. Stella was raised in Holyoke, MA, attended Becker Junior College, and worked as a legal secretary in Springfield, MA until she moved to Chelmsford in 1961. She was a secretary at UMass/Lowell for over 20 years until her retirement. Stella enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her many friends. She loved watching old movies, going to the beach, and traveling. Stella leaves her children; George M. Klesaris of Chelmsford, Christopher Klesaris and his wife Stephenie, and Karine Muir and her husband William of Milford, her grandchildren; Natalie, Gregory, and Samantha.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
