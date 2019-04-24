|
|
Stella M. Niemi
of Lowell; 81
LOWELL - Stella M. (Brady) Niemi, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late David A. Niemi, Sr.
Born in Lowell, MA on October 10, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Frank G. and Anna (Greenhalge) Brady. Stella attended high school at Keith Academy, before going on to work in electronics assembly.
In her free time, Stella enjoyed watching the Bruins, Patriots and Red Sox. She also enjoyed playing bingo weekly with her friends. There was nothing she loved more though, than being with her family. Gatherings with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, were the highlight of her life.
Stella is survived by her three loving sons, David A. Niemi, Jr. of Dracut, Robert Niemi and his wife Darlene of Nashua, and Mark Niemi and his wife Sharon of Dracut; her six grandchildren, Hollie, Heidi, Heather, David III, Billy, and Katherine; her sister Rita Tetreault and her husband Buddy of Nashua; 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many dear nieces and nephews that will deeply miss their Aunt Stella.
She was the sister of the late Frank Brady, Mary Silva, Anna Harron, and Helen Rouleau.
NIEMI - Friends and family may call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, April 25, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Stella's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro. At the request of the family, burial will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Stella's honor to Lowell General Cancer Center c/o Development Office, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019