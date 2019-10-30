|
LOWELL
Stella (Glatgakos) Manning, 74, passed away, Saturday, October 26th, with family by her side.
Stella was born in Lowell, on July 21, 1945, a daughter of the late George Glatgakos and Athena (Daoutakos) Glatgakos. She was a graduate of Lowell High School. Stella was employed as a Front Desk Administrator for Peter A. Eliopoulos, D.M.D. of Chelmsford, for many years prior to her retirement.
Stella was deeply devoted to her family, and in her free time enjoyed cooking, shopping, watching TV, doing cross word puzzles, and playing Scrabble.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Kristina Manning Rocheleau and her husband Robert of Lowell, her grand-daughter Raylene Alexis Rocheleau, her brother John Glatgakos of Omaha, NE, a nephew Jason Glatgakos of Omaha, NE., as well as many cousins and friends.
Stella is also survived by her former husband Christos "Coe" Manning.
Upon Stella's request there will be no public services. To leave an online condolence or story, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019